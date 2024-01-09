The Steelers (No Longer) Suck On First Down

In early October, I wrote an article entitled: “The Steelers Suck On First Down.” It was true. Pittsburgh, bad in most offensive categories, they were a mess on first downs, consistently getting drives off to poor starts and unable to sustain the few times they were able to move the ball a bit. At that point, the Steelers were just 27th in first-down yardage, averaging 4.4 yards per play.

They ended the year a whole lot better. Like most elements, QB Mason Rudolph’s insertion into the starting lineup sparked the offense. Pittsburgh’s run game did the heavy lifting, keeping the offense on schedule and reducing negative plays that so often doomed them early in the year.

Pulling the numbers, the Steelers finished the season as one of the NFL’s top first-down offenses. Courtesy of Pro Football Reference/Stathead, over the final three weeks, Pittsburgh had the fifth-best first-down offense, averaging 6.2 yards per play. Though the sample size is relatively small, it doesn’t feel like a fluke. Leaning on the run game, Pittsburgh consistently plowed their way ahead, averaging more than five yards per carry.

Compared to any other time, these numbers are even more impressive. First-down inefficiency is something we’ve monitored for years, so seeing the success of the last three weeks is a breath of fresh air. For comparison’s sake, here’s how the Steelers have ranked on first down year-by-year since 2019, the first 15 weeks of 2023, and the final three games.

Year 1st Down Yards/Play NFL Rank 2023 (Weeks 16-18) 6.2 5th 2023 (Weeks 1-15) 5.1 24th 2022 4.9 30th 2021 4.3 32nd 2020 5.2 26th 2019 4.5 31st

The 6.2 yards per play over the last three weeks is easily the team’s highest mark on the list. Sure, pick any three weeks from chunks of past years, and you might find a similar number. The sample size is still small, but this isn’t a trick. Pittsburgh’s found their identity with a physical, unrelenting ground game led by Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, one keeping the other fresh. They’ve mixed in big plays in the passing game, sideline shots, and YAC throws over the middle. It’s been a solid balance, good play calling, and the players are ultimately executing.

This new spark is coming at the perfect time. Not only to push Pittsburgh into the playoffs but to take on Wild Card opponent, the Buffalo Bills. They have an underrated defense that doesn’t give up many points, but they’ve struggled on first down this year. Across the 2023 season, they’re allowing 5.8 yards per play, 26th in the league. Against the run, their ranking is even worse, allowing a league-high 5.3 yards on first-down rushes. It’s just the on-paper battle but a recipe for success this weekend.