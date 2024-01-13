Steelers Wild Card Injury Report: No Changes To Final Listing

With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills game postponed until Monday, there was one last injury report released ahead of the Wild Card game. But as expected and reported earlier today, there were no changes to either team’s Saturday report.

As outlined by the NFL Communication page, the names and statuses of players for both sides remain the same.

Both teams held a walkthrough today and did not even have an official Saturday report. But they’re still listed given the wait until kickoff and it’s important to note given the unusual circumstances with the game, a postseason contest postponed.

For Pittsburgh, LB T.J. Watt remains out with his knee injury, a Grade 2 MCL Sprain he suffered in Week 18’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Nick Herbig and Markus Golden will share snaps to replace his role opposite Alex Highsmith.

The four other Steelers who didn’t carry injury designations into the weekend – RB Najee Harris (knee), OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and LB Elandon Roberts (pec) – are also unchanged. All four are expected to play when the Bills’ game kicks off.

On the Bills side, WR Gabe Davis (knee) and S Taylor Rapp (shoulder) remain out. Davis suffered a PCL sprain in Buffalo’s regular season finale and will not play against the Steelers. The statuses of CB Rasul Douglas (knee) and LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) remain unknown. Their health may not be declared until 90 minutes prior to Monday’s 4:30 PM/EST kickoff.

This report appears to be entirely procedural. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted earlier Saturday, neither side was expected to have a change in status from a health standpoint. The deadline to elevate players off the practice squad has shifted from Saturday to Sunday, presumably at 4 PM/EST. Pittsburgh’s expected to elevate LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe.