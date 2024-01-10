Steelers Activate Damontae Kazee To 53-Man Roster, Place Trenton Thompson On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed S Damontae Kazee on their 53-man roster today. In a corresponding move, the team placed S Trenton Thompson on IR. The team announced the move moments ago.

Kazee’s suspension for his hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman ended on Monday. Initially suspended by the NFL for the remainder of the season after his Week 15 ejection, his postseason ban was rescinded on appeal. The NFL granted a temporary roster exemption the past 48 hours, allowing Kazee to be with the team without occupying a roster spot, but the team needed to have him on the 53 in order to play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

Thompson suffered a neck injury in Week 15 against the Colts. Though he finished the game, he has not played since then, practicing in limited fashion but inactive the past three weeks. Now, he heads to IR to make room for Kazee.

On the season, Kazee recorded 61 tackles with a pair of interceptions.

Overall, Pittsburgh’s safety group is much healthier and stronger than it has been. In addition to Kazee’s return, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to play this weekend against the Bills after missing the final three regular-season games with a knee injury.

It’s unclear how the Steelers will divide up the reps at safety but as Mike Tomlin termed it, it’s a good problem to have. SS Eric Rowe could still be elevated for this weekend’s game. That move would take place on Saturday afternoon.

As for Thompson, the safety played in six games for the Steelers in 2023, starting one game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. The Steelers signed Thompson on Aug. 2, adding training camp depth to the safety position behind Fitzpatrick, Kazee, Keanu Neal and Miles Killebrew. Thompson didn’t make it onto the Steelers’ 53-man roster after final cuts, but he quickly landed on the practice squad and made plays on the scout team, turning heads within the Steelers’ facility.

After Fitzpatrick went down with a hamstring injury in Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thompson got his opportunity defensively with the Steelers, earning elevations against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers before earning his first start against the Browns. He was later signed the 53-man roster and played a key role in the secondary until he was injured against the Colts, ultimately ending his season.