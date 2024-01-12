New York Governor Advises Steelers Fans To Stay Home Amid Storm Warning: ‘Going To Be A Rough Game For You Anyhow’

A little playoff ribbing from New York Governor Kathy Hochul heading into Sunday’s playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. With a winter storm rolling into the Buffalo area, expected to bring snow, gusty wind, and a wind chill hovering around zero, Hochul made a Thursday announcement toward Steelers fans advising them to watch the game from Pittsburgh instead.

“One final bit of advice,” Hochul said in a briefing. “And this one’s for our friends thinking about travelling from Pittsburgh to watch the game. We think it’s just better if you stay home and tune in on television. It’s going to be safer for all of us. It’s going to be a rough game for you anyhow.”

Per Weather.com, the forecast in Buffalo Sunday calls for a high of 27 with snow in the morning that will taper off throughout the afternoon. Wind might be the biggest factor in this game, sustained winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour with gusts that could reach 40-or-50 miles per hour, making passing, kicking, and punting a challenge. Over the entirety of the storm, up to 18 inches of snow is expected through Monday.

Despite the conditions, Bills fans are expected to show up in large numbers. “Bills Mafia” is one of football’s most passionate fan bases and Buffalo will feel the benefit of home-field advantage. On the year, the Bills are 7-2 at home versus just 4-4 on the road. Despite Hochul’s warning, made in joking fashion, expect plenty of Steelers fans to be in attendance for this game, too. Pittsburgh is looking for its first playoff victory since 2016, which also came on the road, an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

On a more serious note, Hochul addressed concerns over traffic getting in and out the stadium before and after the game.

“We’re working now to manage the traffic at Orchard Park and anticipating all the scenarios,” said Hochul, who has served as New York’s governor since 2021. “We know a little bit of snow won’t keep New Yorkers and Buffalo Bills fans away from the big game.”

While the weather will be ugly in Buffalo, it isn’t expected to be the most severe winter weather of Wild Card weekend. That “honor” goes to Kansas City hosting the Miami Dolphins. With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to be 30 degrees below zero, making for literally dangerous weather to anyone playing in the game or watching it in person.