Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft: January 22

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first round exit in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. The team will now transition to the offseason where the pre-draft process will officially begin as Pittsburgh looks to build up its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

While we still have the All-Star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and Pro Days prior to the draft this spring, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project player/prospect fits who the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs on the roster and the talent in this upcoming draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — TALIESE FUAGA/OT/OREGON STATE

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off this draft scenario by targeting the trenches and pairing last year’s first round pick OT Broderick Jones with another talented tackle prospect to give Pittsburgh their hopeful bookend tackles for the next half decade. Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga is a massive human being, standing 6-6, 334 pounds and starred at right tackle for the Beavers, serving as a dominant run blocker who levels opposing defenders into the turf.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fauga has been one of the most underrated prospects in the country, having posted two straight seasons with an overall grade over 80.0. The Steelers must add more nasty to their offensive line in order to establish more of a presence in the running game, and Fuaga can do just that as this team looks to finish what it started by revamping this offensive line.

Both Oregon State offensive tackles are legit NFL Draft prospects. Here’s a look at what defines #75 RT Taliese Fuaga: raw power. When he gets hands on you, it doesn’t end well for the defender. pic.twitter.com/N9VwHulyVu — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2023

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— T.J. TAMPA/CB/IOWA STATE

The Steelers need to look to add another long-term answer to their cornerback room opposite of Joey Porter Jr. with Levi Wallace being an upcoming free agent and Patrick Peterson starting to show his age. They turn to Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa in the second round who is built in a similar mold to Porter, standing 6-2, 200 pounds. Tampa picked off two passes and deflected seven others in 2023, using his superior length, size, and athleticism to blanket opposing receivers on the outside. Pairing him with Porter would give Pittsburgh two long, lanky corners to man the perimeter of the defense for the next several years as the look to improve their pass defense.

#IowaState DB T.J. Tampa has excellent size, physicality and his closing speed on routes is apparent on tape and allows him to undercut routes. Turns and finds the football in air on vertical routes and if he’s in trail position, has awareness to play through receiver’s hands. pic.twitter.com/0c6rZAYY2p — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 12, 2023

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— ZACH FRAZIER/C/WEST VIRGINIA

C Mason Cole regressed in 2023, and given that he is entering the final year of his deal next season, drafting his successor and a potential long-term starting option at center would be a wise move for Pittsburgh to consider early in the draft. Enter West Virginia’s Zach Frazier who grew up 90 miles south of Pittsburgh and started 47 career games, including 38 at center. He is as battled tested as they come coming out of college, and his background as four-time high school state wrestling champion, which shows up in his play as a strong run blocker and capable pass protector. Frazier can come in and compete with Cole in training camp, either winning the job outright or eventually replacing Cole as the 2024 season wears on.

The #Jets should be looking long and hard at West Virginia center Zach Frazier… One of the best linemen in the class, he’d plug right in between AVT and Tippmann. Pair that move with a tackle at 10 — cookin’ with gas pic.twitter.com/QSqA1lCHjS — Ian Roddy (@IanRoddy_) January 20, 2024

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— TY’RON HOPPER/LB/MISSOURI

The Steelers experienced major attrition at the inside linebacker position this season, seeing both Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander sustain season-ending injuries while Elandon Roberts also missed some time with various aliments. Alexander is a free agent this offseason, and Pittsburgh would be wise to inject some youth into the room with the established veterans. Ty’Ron Hopper from Missouri fits the bill as a middle-round prospect that can come in and provide depth while working into a rotational role like Alexander had last season, being a strong run defender that plays with great pursuit of the football. He also is capable in coverage, having the athleticism to make plays all over the field.

I'm a big fan of Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper. Great athlete and a fantastic finisher pic.twitter.com/4d0fo9acyC — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 31, 2023

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— JACOB COWING/WR/ARIZONA

WR Allen Robinson II is likely to be a cap casualty this offseason if he isn’t willing to take a substantial pay cut, making the need for a capable WR3 higher on Pittsburgh’s list of priorities. They turn to Arizona’s Jacob Cowing in this scenario, having played his first three seasons at UTEP before transferring over to the Wildcats. The 5-11, 175-pound pass catcher is undersized when it comes to his weight, but he has been a big-time producer the last several seasons, having back-to-back 1,000-yards seasons in 2021 & 2022 while posting 848 yards on 90 receptions with 13 touchdowns in 2023. Cowing is a precise route runner with the speed and quickness after the catch to be a problem in the open field. Being a great fit in the slot at the next level, Cowing would fit in perfectly as Pittsburgh’s new slot receiver complimenting Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the outside.

Always telling how coaches use transfers early in season and @ArizonaFBall staff came out feeding WR Jacob Cowing in Week 1. Checkout acceleration on this rep.💨 Too easy! @jaycowing_ gonna be big-time matchup problem out of slot in Pac-12 this year.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/kWFeLZrqpQ pic.twitter.com/eGRun222VM — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 6, 2022

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— JOSH PROCTOR/S/OHIO STATE

The Steelers need to add more safety depth with the room looking thin behind Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, and Keanu Neal. Miles Killebrew is a good special teamer but should not be counted on to play defensive snaps. Enter Josh Proctor. The sixth-year senior has a ton of playing experience with the Buckeyes, having played deep on the back end, in the slot, as well as in the box. He possesses good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and decent athleticism, but does his best work with the ball in-front of him. He could help provide depth at strong safety while also become a core special teamer, using that to earn a roster spot and get a hat on Sundays to eventually earn a role on defense.

PICK SIX BUCKEYES The @OhioStateFB defense makes another big play 💪 pic.twitter.com/6NME0in9gV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— JADEN CRUMEDY/DL/MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Mississippi State DL Jaden Crumedy to add more depth to the interior of their defensive line. Crumedy is a fifth-year senior that has been contributing for the Bulldogs since 2019, providing a stout run defender in the middle while generating some pass rush. He reached a career high in sacks in 2023, being more of a pocket pusher than nuanced pass rusher, but he has the size and length that Pittsburgh fines attractive in their defensive linemen (6-5, 305 pounds) and is a powerful man that flashes underrated athleticism on his tape. He can come in and sit behind the starters as he develops into a hopful rotational piece at either nose tackle or as a base 3-4 defensive end.