Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,057)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,057 on this Thursday afternoon, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signing defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to a new two-year contract this offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1057)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8292774783
6bc9mw6n