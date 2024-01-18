Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,050)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,050 on this Thursday afternoon, I discuss Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin saying on Thursday that the team will look outside the organization for its next offensive coordinator and how that is quite encouraging news overall.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1050)
