Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,043)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,043 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about the chances of Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt winning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award from an advanced stats perspective.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1043)
