Joey Porter Jr. ‘Needs To Win Some Rings’ For Chip On Shoulder To Go Away After Falling In Draft

Joey Porter Jr. was just named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Greene Award winner as the team’s Rookie of the Year, and despite his individual success, he’s still not over falling into the second round of the draft.

“I need to win some rings for that to go away,” Porter said to reporters Wednesday, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter.

Porter was widely projected to be a first-round pick, but the first round came and went with four corners off the board and Porter still hadn’t heard his name called. Due to the Chase Claypool trade, Pittsburgh held the first pick of the second round and ended up with Porter, the son of a team legend.

Pittsburgh was rewarded for holding onto the pick and taking Porter. The Penn State product has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the league and Pittsburgh’s unquestioned top option at cornerback. From the time he was inserted into the starting lineup full-time in Week Eight after a standout performance in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens, Porter has made his presence felt. He travels with opponents’ top receivers, and more often than not, he shuts them down. DK Metcalf was the first receiver to have any measure of success against Porter this season with his performance on Sunday.

He’s more than deserving of the Joe Greene Award despite Pittsburgh’s impressive rookie class that has also seen contributions from first-round pick Broderick Jones along with Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington. But Porter isn’t satisfied with his individual success, and he wants a ring just like his father and namesake won with Pittsburgh in 2005.

That’s the mindset that everyone on this team needs to have. Individual success is great, but winning a Super Bowl is the greatest achievement in football. Pittsburgh has a lot of great individual performances in recent years, but it’s all for naught as the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. They’ll have an opportunity to change that if they can get some help around the league this weekend, and it will be a lot easier if they take care of business against the Ravens on Saturday.

Porter’s breakout game came against Baltimore, and there’s no doubt that he’ll look to channel that same success on Saturday. He’s been a home run pick so far, and hopefully, he can continue to ascend and be a key part of Pittsburgh’s next Super Bowl-winning team.