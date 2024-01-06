How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Ravens

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 18 regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (24-21)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (24-17)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-10)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (22-17)

Vinnie Iyer/The Sporting News: Steelers (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (20-13)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (24-20)

THOSE PICKING THE RAVENS

Kevin Patra/NFL Network: Ravens (22-17)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Ravens (24-21)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens (cover)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 9

Those Picking The Ravens: 4

Quick Notes

– In the Mike Tomlin era, this will mark the fourth time that the Steelers have closed the season against the Baltimore Ravens. They are 1-2 in such games, winning in the 2021 finale but losing in 2019 and 2007.

– While the Ravens are turning to backup QB Tyler Huntley, he has only one less start than Lamar Jackson does against the Steelers. Jackson has four, Huntley has three, and will equal that mark once the ball’s kicked off Saturday.

– Pittsburgh will play its third Saturday game of the year. It’s the first time that’s happened to the Steelers since 1954.

– This game will feature the Ravens, who have the best point differential of teams with a winning record (plus-210), and the Steelers, who have the worst point differential of teams with a winning record (-27).

– Should QB Mason Rudolph throw at least 21 passes in this game, it’ll mark the first time Pittsburgh’s had three quarterbacks attempt at least 75 passes in a single season since 1985 when David Woodley, Mark Malone, and Scott Campbell all did so.

– Finally, Ravens K Justin Tucker is just 1-of-5 on field goals of 50-plus yards this season, by far the worst mark of his career. His longest make of the season? Just 50 yards, which would be a career-low if he can’t surpass that figure against Pittsburgh.