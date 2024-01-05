It’s been 13 weeks since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens matched up in a key AFC North battle.

A lot of time has transpired since that Week Five matchup that the Steelers won in thrilling fashion, 17-10. Now, on Saturday, the two historic AFC North rivals will match up with a lot on the line for the Steelers, but nothing on the line for the Ravens, who will sit star quarterback Lamar Jackson Saturday in the primetime matchup.

Though the Ravens will be playing quite a few backups, including quarterback Tyler Huntley, Saturday’s matchup will not be an easy one for the Black and Gold. It will again be a hard-fought, low-scoring game that will come down to a handful of matchups.

Let’s take a look at my four key matchups to watch in Steelers-Ravens Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Steelers’ OLB Alex Highsmith vs. Ravens’ LT Ronnie Stanley

The last time these two guys matched up, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had a field day, generating a career-high 11 pressures in the Steelers’ come-from-behind win, adding a sack and grading out at an 86.1 overall from Pro Football Focus.

Highsmith was a force throughout that game, winning with speed and power and hitting his patented ghost rush multiple times against Stanley, including on his game-sealing strip sack of Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter that T.J. Watt recovered, leading to a field goal from Chris Boswell to cap off the scoring.

Stanley haas been better in recent weeks, allowing just one pressure in the last two games. But three weeks ago he allowed seven pressures against the Jacksonville Jaguars and tends to have issues with pass rushers that have a great get-off and can bend the edge consistently, which is exactly what Highsmith can do.

The Ravens will look to keep Tyler Huntley clean in the game against the Steelers, and that will start with Stanley on the left side against Highsmith. Baltimore can’t afford for Stanley to have another performance like he did in Week Five against Highsmith and the Steelers.

Ravens’ TE Isaiah Likely vs. Steelers’ ILBs

After losing Mark Andrews for the rest of the regular season, the Ravens had a bit of a hole at tight end. But then, second-year pro Isaiah Likely emerged as a strong receiving option for Baltimore. On the season, Likely has 28 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns, with all four touchdowns coming in the last four weeks, including two touchdowns last week in Baltimore’s dismantling of the Miami Dolphins.

Likely isn’t the weapon that Andrews is at the position, but he’s brought great athleticism to the position overall and had made some impact plays in the passing game.

He’ll have a chance to make those impact plays on Saturday against the Steelers’ inside linebacker room, which gets a major boost with the return of veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, who missed the Week 17 game against the Seahawks after leaving the Week 16 contest against the Bengals early with a pectoral injury.

Roberts has been up and down in coverage and is much better coming downhill against the run. Myles Jack will likely be elevated off of the practice squad again, but he had some issues in coverage last week in Seattle as the Seahawks had great success targeting Noah Fans and Colby Parkinson. The Ravens will likely borrow from that success on Saturday, and Likely will be the main benefactor.

Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson vs. Ravens’ CB Ronald Darby

The Ravens are really banged up at the cornerback position and will be without Marlon Humphrey on Saturday, which provides the Steelers with major matchup advantages entering Saturday’s game. Along with Humphrey out, guys like Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby are banged up and are questionable entering the game. The Ravens might be down to the bare minimum at the position.

Therefore, Diontae Johnson should have a big day, especially with the attention that the Ravens will pay to George Pickens after he ripped them up in the last matchup. In all likelihood, Johnson will find himself against the veteran Darby. That’s a great matchup for the outstanding Steelers’ route runner.

Darby has allowed 25 receptions on 51 targets for 278 yards and a touchdown on the year. He’s played Just 442 snaps, but might have a larger role Saturday with the Ravens likely going to be limiting snaps for key pieces. In the last three games alone, Darby has allowed 10 receptions on 18 targets. With the success the Steelers’ passing game has had in recent weeks, especially off of play-action, Johnson is in line for a big day.

Keep an eye on No. 18 for the Black and Gold Saturday.

Steelers’ iOL vs. Ravens’ LBs

As of late, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been quite good running the football, none better than on Sunday in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks in which they ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Now, they’ll be going against one of the better run defenses in football in the Ravens, who allow just 106.6 yards per game on the ground.

For Pittsburgh to have success on the ground again, the interior trio of left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Mason Cole and right guard James Daniels will have to do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and being able to get hats on the Ravens’ linebackers at the second level. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen make up arguably the best duo in the league at the position.

Chances are, they will have their playing time severely limited Saturday, so that matchup should be an advantage for the Steelers’ trio. Though Malik Harrison was ruled out, the Steelers will likely see quite a bit of rookie Trenton Simpson on Saturday, along with potential practice squad elevation Josh Ross. That will be a key matchup to watch when it comes to the Steelers’ run game.

Win inside, win the game of attrition. The Steelers’ OL has to play well for another week in the run game.