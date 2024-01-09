Depth Chart Doesn’t Matter: Tomlin Not Focused On ‘Pieces Of Paper’ To Rank Quarterbacks

Though QB Mason Rudolph will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter for a fourth-straight game, the first quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement to make a playoff appearance for the team, a glance at the depth chart tells a different story. One that still lists QB Kenny Pickett as the team’s starter with Rudolph backing him up.

To close out Tuesday’s press conference, Tomlin was asked why the depth chart doesn’t match how the roster actually looks on game day.

“Would it make you feel better if I did?” Tomlin answered back via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’re going about our business cultivating a plan to win this week. We care less about division of labor in terms of what’s on pieces of paper and depth charts and so forth. And more strategically how we utilize the tools at our disposal in an effort to secure victory. I’ve been transparent with you guys. [Rudolph’s] got the hot hand. He’s gonna maintain control of the ball. I don’t know why that is an issue to be quite honest with you.”

The Steelers’ depth chart heading into their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills looks the same as last week, still listing Pickett as the starter. Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Rudolph will still start this game, riding the “hot hand” of an undefeated quarterback this season.

Why the team hasn’t officially made the change is unclear. But it could signal its long-term confidence in Pickett. Prior to Saturday’s game, multiple media reports indicated that Pickett will be the Steelers’ starter in 2024. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers still have full confidence Pickett can be their long-term franchise quarterback.

“My understanding is the organization does still believe in Kenny Pickett and does not want to move on from him after the season,” Rapoport said an hour before kickoff. “Still a ton of confidence that he can be a franchise starter. Just a matter of playing, right now, the quarterback who gives them the best chance.”

Over on ESPN, sideline reporter Laura Rutledge said Tomlin still referred to Pickett as the team’s starter.

“On the Steelers’ side of things, they’re talking about their quarterback situation. Riding the hot hand with Mason Rudolph,” Rutledge said. “Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin said, is still the starting quarterback.”

Since Rudolph took over, Tomlin has been careful to avoid the word “starter” with the six-year veteran. Instead, he’s framed it as Rudolph being the “hot hand” or “sticking with Mason” but never outright calling him the new starter even though he obviously is at this moment. For a wordsmith like Tomlin, he’s clearly selectively choosing his language, ostensibly as a gesture to let Pickett know he’s still the future. Whether that’s the right decision is another matter — there aren’t a ton of quarterbacks who have taken Pickett’s path and still become a long-term option — but it’s a sign that Pickett’s place on the depth chart, still in the top spot, will match the on-field product come next September.