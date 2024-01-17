Depot After Dark: Peterson’s Autographs, Josh Allen TD Reaction, Primanti’s To Baltimore

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 16.

Get Your Patrick Peterson Jerseys, Here!

On “cleanout” day for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the day after their season ends, players empty out their lockers, and everyone goes their separate ways until OTAs, DB Patrick Peterson handed out autographed jerseys to teammates.

Peterson has previously indicated he expects to return to the team in 2024. He has a March roster bonus the Steelers will have to pick up, but as of now, Peterson seems likely to be with the team next season. It’s potentially the final year of his NFL career.

Patrick Peterson signed a stack of game jerseys and passed them out to teammates on the day the 2023 Steelers gathered for the final time as a group — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 16, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Bills React To Allen’s TD

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse joined the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon, offering his perspective on QB Josh Allen’s 52-yard touchdown. After slowing down, Allen then opted against sliding and ran through S Damontae Kazee before sprinting the rest of the way to the end zone.

Morse admitted he initially hoped Allen would go down.

“I remember begging that fucker to slide once in a while,” Morse said. “But you say that, and he does something like, he pops off that 53-yarder. And you’re screaming in the back like, ‘Get down, dude. What are you fucking doing?’ And then he goes for it, and you’re yelling, ‘Go, go, go!’ It’s a beautiful thing.”

It was the longest rushing TD by a Buffalo Bills QB in postseason history and the second-longest rushing score Pittsburgh allowed to an opposing quarterback, regular season or playoffs, since 1950. His sprint and score put the Bills up 21-0 in the second quarter.

Primanti’s To Baltimore

As if the day after a Pittsburgh Steelers loss couldn’t get any worse, a Primanti Brothers is debuting in Baltimore. According to KDKA, the Pittsburgh staple will open a location in Linthicum Heights sometime during the spring.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region,” said Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb via KDKA. “We’re excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might’ve been born out of Pittsburgh – we know once Baltimore gives us a shot – they’ll love what we do.”

Though it has roots in Pittsburgh, the chain has expanded out of state over the years with other locations in Maryland and some in Florida. We’ll see what the response is from Ravens’ country.