BYU P Ryan Rehkow Meets With Steelers

FRISCO-Texas-The Steelers are looking to add some competition or replace P Pressley Harvin III, as the team met with BYU P Ryan Rehkow at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, he told Steelers Depot.

One of the best punters in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rehkow, who stands at 6-5 and weighs 240 pounds, averaged 47.4 yards per punt during his four years at BYU. During his final season, BYU transitioned to the Big 12, and Rehkow booted a career-high 68 punts, averaging 48.4 yards per punt.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called out Harvin in his end-of-year press conference, and it’s little surprise that Pittsburgh is exploring all avenues at the punter position. Rehkow could be an option as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, and it’s not the first time Pittsburgh could look to bring in legitimate competition for Harvin. Last offseason, the Steelers claimed Braden Mann off waivers from the Jets, but Harvin won the job during a competition throughout training camp and the preseason. Rehkow also told Depot that he met with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl.

He said his interview with the Steelers was one of the meetings he’s had that stood out, and his good college production could translate to the NFL. He won the Spec Ops Pro-Style Punter of the Year award in 2022 due to his “compact, controllable two-step swing.” He returned to BYU for his fourth season despite graduating prior to 2022 because he wanted to play in the Big 12.

@SpecOpsST Pro-Style Punter of the Year! Ryan net 41.4 this year & has a bright NFL future. He has a compact, controllable 2-step swing & measures 6'6 230lbs. Check the vid for analysis! @r_rehkow24 https://t.co/2FutfLCNTi pic.twitter.com/6OMAX043mq — Matt Moran • JMU Football (@Matt_Moran_) December 6, 2022

Interestingly, his brother, Landon, might be his replacement as BYU’s punter while Rehkow pursues an NFL career. He was a freshman for BYU last season after completing his mission trip, and with his older brother moving on, he could take over the reins as the team’s next punter.

There’s little doubt that the Steelers will add a punter this offseason, and Rehkow could be a good option if the Steelers go with a rookie.