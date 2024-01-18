At Mike Tomlin’s Presser, His Only Answer That Matters Is On Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin is set to hold his year-end press conference Thursday at noon, wrapping a bow on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season. While we’ll write, talk, and cover it all, that’s what we do around here, there’s only one question I can’t wait to be asked. And answered.

Is Kenny Pickett your QB in 2024?

An obvious, important question. And we know he will be asked. Hopefully it’s delivered as plainly as possible to force Tomlin to address it head-on. His answer will speak volumes. He can go one of three ways:

1. Fully Commit To Kenny Pickett

2. Praise Pickett, Leave The Door Open

3. Complete Non-Committal

1. Full Pickett Endorsment

Approximate Quote: “Kenny Pickett’s our starting quarterback next year. That’s our expectation, yes.”

That’ll shut the door on the possibility of Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, or any of the draft picks, even if the media will still speculate about it for the next four months. It’s most likely Pickett is the Steelers’ 2024 Week One starter, for better or worse, giving him one final chance to prove himself paired with a new OC who will try and bring the best out of him. Tomlin can essentially confirm that right now. If he wants to.

2. Praise Pickett, Leave Door Open

Approximate Quote: “We’ve got lots of confidence in Kenny. But we’ll evaluate the position like we do all the others.”

To me, the most likely Tomlin response. A pro-Pickett comment overall but leaving him wiggle room to make a change if he and the organization decides to. While Tomlin seems to love Pickett the person, it’s hard to fully pivot towards the guy after being benched for your third-stringer to end the season. Pittsburgh may not even fully know their quarterback plan right now, their room has lots of questions, and Tomlin may not want to publicly declare anything days after their season wrapped up.

3. Complete Non-Committal

Approximate Quote: “You know, we’ll see. We’re not ready to declare anything right now. We’ll go through the offseason process as we always do and come to a decision.”

Which would essentially mean, we don’t think Pickett’s the guy. He can’t be benched and then receive a no-confidence answer from Tomlin in his presser and expect to be viewed as the franchise guy. Perhaps he could still start *if* the Steelers don’t have any viable alternatives, too costly to trade/pay for a veteran and stuck picking 20th in the draft well after all the top prospects will be taken. But this would throw gasoline on the fire of the team at least exploring other options.

Of course, there will be other areas Tomlin will address. What will they look for in their next OC? Does Tomlin expect coaching staff changes? What is the offseason plan? But they’re all likely to be met with general and vague responses, Tomlin either not fully having the answers yet or not wanting to divulge information. His answer on Pickett will be the most telling and potentially concrete. It’s the number one takeaway from his presser, no matter what he says.