Watch: Patrick Peterson Plays Safety Against The Colts – How Did He Do?

Bringing you guys another video today. Due to the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee, cornerback Patrick Peterson ended up playing 34 snaps at safety in last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With the team still looking short at safety entering this week, Peterson might have to fill in again.

So let’s look at how Peterson performed at safety against the Colts. Four snaps in total that show where he looked comfortable and where he needs to improve.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

