The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Patriots All-22 Tape, Tomlin Monday Recap, Injuries, AFC Picture, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they enter Week 15.

We discuss how Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is a national talking point right now because of him now being in concussion protocol on the heels of finishing the Thursday night game. We discuss if we think the Steelers handled Watt properly on Thursday night and more.

We go over the health of the Steelers entering Week 15 based on what head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday during his weekly press conference.

Tomlin gave us quite a few talking points during his media session and so we cover each of those thoroughly. We talk about the team sticking with QB Mitch Trubisky as its starter.

The in-game actions of WR George Pickens are discussed in this show based on something Tomlin said on Monday.

We go over where the Steelers now sit in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 15. We also discuss the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 14 Thursday night loss to the New England Patriots.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 65-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

