Teryl Austin Expects Seahawks To Attack Middle Of The Field Against Steelers: ‘Kind of Our Achilles’ Heel’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealt blow after blow at inside linebacker this season. First, the team lost Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the season in back-to-back weeks. Then LB Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury that is likely to sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. With Myles Jack and Mykal Walker the likely starters at the position on Sunday, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he’d expect the Seahawks to attack the middle of field.

“I mean, over in the middle is kind of our Achilles’ heel right now. I think they would probably try to get all those guys in there at some point. It’s our job to defend it. We have to do a better job. I’ve got to help our guys get in better positions. But I think they are all capable of going over the middle and making some hay down there. They have got three quality guys,” Austin said via transcript provided by the team, while also mentioning tight end Noah Fant as someone the Seahawks can deploy over the middle of the field against Pittsburgh.

Between WRs D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks have plenty of weapons they can take advantage of in the passing game. That’s where Austin expects them to try and attack against Pittsburgh, and the Steelers linebackers have struggled in coverage. In particular, Walker has been an issue when it comes to coverage, as he was responsible for Tee Higgins getting free on his touchdown last week. He also struggled in coverage against TEs Trey McBride and Hunter Henry earlier this season.

Pittsburgh will likely be without Roberts on Sunday, and he’s actually taken some positive steps forward in coverage despite being considered somewhat of a liability in that phase of the game. Pittsburgh will rely on Walker and Jack, along with Blake Martinez, as its linebacker trio on Sunday and it’s not a group that inspires a ton of confidence in the coverage side of things.

It’s why Austin made a point to note Fant as someone who can do some damage against Pittsburgh despite his pedestrian numbers this season. Fant has topped 50 yards just twice this season and only has 27 grabs for 355 yards and has been held without a touchdown. But he is athletic and if the Steelers aren’t careful, QB Geno Smith will look to him.

While Austin specifically mentioned the passing attack, Seattle’s run game is also solid with the running back duo of Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker II. It’s going to be important for Pittsburgh’s linebackers to step up, and even though it’s a skeleton crew with a lot of different faces from the beginning of the season, it’s the group the Steelers have to work with. Jack was solid in Week 16 against the Bengals, and the Steelers are going to need him to step up along with the rest of the inside ‘backers.

It’s an important game for the Steelers, and even if the position is their weakest, it’s one they’re going to need to get production from if they want to beat Seattle.