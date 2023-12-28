Seahawks Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Ten Players Don’t Practice

The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and S Jamal Adams returned to practice for the first time since missing two games due to knee pain. CB Devon Witherspoon, who also missed the last two games, returned to practice today as well. He’s been dealing with a hip injury. Both Witherspoon and Adams were limited participants.

Seahawks reporter John Boyle posted the report on Twitter.

The Seahawks did have ten players not practicing, eight for injury-related reasons. LB Bobby Wagner and NT Jarran Reed got rest days, while LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs), and OL Jason Peters (foot) were among those not practicing. If Brooks can’t go, former Steelers LB Devin Bush would likely see a bigger role, while Peters, the oldest active offensive lineman in football, suffered a plantar fasciitis issue in the team’s Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans, per head coach Pete Carroll.

Also not practicing for Seattle were TE Noah Fant (knee), LB Nick Bellore (knee), DE Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), RB Kenneth Walker II (illness/shoulder), and DE Mario Edwards (knee). Walker has been banged up at various times this season but is expected to go on Sunday.

Other limited participants outside of Adams and Witherspoon were G Anthony Bradford (elbow), WR Jake Bobo (knee), G Damien Lewis (neck), S Quandre Diggs, and WR Tyler Lockett (rest), along with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

OT Abraham Lucas (knee), CB Tre Brown (heel) and DE Leonard Williams (ankle) all were full participants for Seattle.

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a tie in the Green Bay-Minnesota matchup, so the Seahawks are hoping to get as healthy as possible in order to ramp up to beat the Steelers at Lumen Field. It’s also a must-win game for Pittsburgh, so it should be a good one on Sunday afternoon.