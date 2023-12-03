Elandon Roberts Questionable To Return To Steelers-Cardinals (Updates)

UPDATE (2:14 PM): Elandon Roberts has officially been ruled out the rest of the game due to his groin injury.

UPDATE: Roberts has been downgraded to OUT for today's game with a groin injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

UPDATE (2:08 PM): Roberts has come out of the game again, after his second play back on the field. It’s unclear if it was related to his groin injury. His current status is unknown.

UPDATE (2:06 PM): Roberts has returned to the game.

Elandon Roberts is back out there for the Steelers — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Elandon Roberts suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return to Pittsburgh’s Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

Roberts sustained the injury on Arizona’s final drive of the first quarter, and it’s yet another blow to Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker room. The team is already without LBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the season, and now it will be up to LBs Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson to step up on defense.

The Steelers recently signed veteran LB Blake Martinez, but he is inactive today. The team also has LB Myles Jack on the practice squad as an option if Roberts has to miss time.

He’s been a do-it-all linebacker for Pittsburgh, stepping up with the team needing him due to Holcomb and Alexander’s injuries. He’s also the team’s defensive play caller and wearing the green dot, so communication going forward is going to be something to watch for Pittsburgh if Roberts remains out.

So far this season, Roberts has 77 tackles with 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He’s a huge loss for Pittsburgh, so hopefully the injury isn’t serious, and he can return to the field soon. The Steelers have had issues with groin injuries this season though, with DL Cameron Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson missing multiple games due to groin-related injuries.