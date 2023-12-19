2023 Stock Watch – ILB Mykal Walker – Stock Down

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: ILB Mykal Walker

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: The veteran linebacker has continued to struggle while thrust into a starting role, and appears to be on the verge of losing some playing time, if not his job. Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted at further personnel changes being made and specifically cited ILB Myles Jack on the practice squad as one possibility. Given that Elandon Roberts is their every-down linebacker and one of their most reliable defenders this season, it would have to come at Walker’s expense.

To his credit, Mykal Walker was thrown into a difficult position, thrust into a starting role just weeks after signing with the Steelers’ practice squad as a result of significant injuries at the inside linebacker position. He has handled it with a level of personal accountability and professionalism that does him honors.

Unfortunately, as his playing time has increased, his performance has suffered. Whether it’s intentional on their part or not, offenses have been targeting him in coverage, and he has struggled in that aspect significantly.

The Steelers had already begun moving away from him in recent weeks, veteran Blake Martinez seeing a good chunk of snaps two weeks ago and Mark Robinson getting an elevated role this past week. Martinez was inactive the last week in a numbers game concern, but could get the helmet again moving forward—with Walker on the bench.

Or possibly even released. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that they could give Myles Jack some run this week at inside linebacker. He is on the practice squad currently. But with only three games left in the season, they can simply elevate him from the practice squad three times without having to make a cut.

The Steelers sound likely to activated DB Elijah Riley from the Reserve/Injured List, however, which means they will need to open up a roster spot if they can. And provided that that is the course of action they opt to take, and they move forward with Robinson, Martinez, and Jack, releasing Walker (and re-signing him to the practice squad if he clears waivers) could be the move.