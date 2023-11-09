Packers Star CB Jaire Alexander’s Status In Doubt Sunday Against Steelers

The Green Bay Packers may be without their top corner and one of their best players for Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After failing to practice the last two days, Wednesday and Thursday, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur admitted CB Jaire Alexander may not play this weekend due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, LaFleur agreed there was concern over his absence.

“I’d say so,” he said via Packers’ reporter Rob Demovsky. “Two in a row not practicing.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on whether there’s concern over Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury: “I’d say so. Two in a row not practicing.” When asked if there’s long-term concern beyond this game, LaFleur said: “I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/RMI9U2buYp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 9, 2023

As Demovsky’s tweet notes, LaFleur didn’t rule out the possibility of Alexander dealing with a long-term injury. He also missed Wednesday’s practice, a troubling sign heading into Week 10.

A two-time Pro Bowler and just 26 years old, Alexander is the Packers’ top cornerback capable of giving WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens fits. Without him, the Packers’ secondary would be severely hamstrung. They’re already missing S Darnell Savage, currently on IR due to a calf injury.

Without Alexander, rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine could become the team’s top corner. On the season, he’s logged 15 tackles and three pass breakups. He started and played every single snap in last Sunday’s 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without QB Matthew Stafford due to a thumb injury.

Green Bay may also turn to newly signed CB Robert Rochell, added to the Packers’ practice squad on Oct. 25. LaFleur said the team may have no choice but to play him.

“He’s gonna have to be,” LaFleur said when asked if Rochell is ready.

A fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, he saw a fair amount of action his rookie year. But he logged only 26 defensive snaps in 2022, primarily playing on special teams, and has only appeared in one game this season. That came last week as a Packer, picking up five special teams snaps. Rochell did not log a defensive snap. If Alexander is ruled out, that’s likely going to change.

Alexander’s status will be key to monitor on Fridays’ final injury report. If he is ruled out or is listed as doubtful, Pittsburgh will have a clear advantage heading into Sunday’s game. The Steelers and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.