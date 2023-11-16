Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 987)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 987 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about concerns related to the high volume of defensive snaps that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has logged over the last few weeks.

