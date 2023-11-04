Joey Porter Jr. ‘Growing Up Before Our Eyes’, Peterson Says After First Shadow Assignment

That the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to prepare two rookies for new roles on a short wee with limited practice is commendable. And one of them had to ask for it. In the case of T Broderick Jones, it was head coach Mike Tomlin who let him know he would be starting—at right tackle.

While CB Joey Porter Jr. knew that he had been promoted to the starting lineup, he had to sell Tomlin on the idea of being a roving defender, specifically shadowing Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins, just days after he caught three touchdowns.

“Joey having that responsibility, he’s just growing up in front of our eyes”, the Steelers’ other starting cornerback, Patrick Peterson, told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. I’ve always told him, the key’s gonna be yours sooner or later. He’s ready for it”.

Nobody has been a greater advocate for the rookie than Peterson, who in his 13th season is in a new role as well. More and more, he is seeing time in the slot after spending the majority of his career doing exactly what Porter is beginning to do: following the best receiver on the field.

Now, the rookie did not exactly pass with flying colors, let’s be clear. He was flagged four times during the game, including twice on the same play. He had a critical defensive holding call on the final drive of the game on 4th and 7 looking at a one-score margin that could have broken their backs.

But overall, he did what the Steelers expected him to do. He played tight coverage pretty consistently throughout the night, even to the point of at times getting under Hopkins’ skin. He told reporters after the game that the former Pro Bowler was asking the officials for flags all night while accusing the receiver of being deserving of them instead.

Granted, we can acknowledge here that Porter was covering a wide receiver who could be considered past his prime. He was working against a rookie quarterback playing in just his second game, not to besmirch Will Levis, who has looked good the past week.

The point I’m making is, greater tests await him as the Steelers seek to find out if they have their next lockdown cornerback. They have had their share over the years, including some in the Hall of Fame from Dick Butler to Mel Blount to Rod Woodson. Ike Taylor has been the greatest since then, and Porter wears 24 to honor him, serving in the role that ‘Uncle Ike’ filled playing with his father, Joey Porter Sr.

He has the mental makeup for the task. He has the physical tools, as well. On the whole, he has done a good job in the first half of his rookie season. But his story is only just beginning as he continues to take on a larger and larger role. And as he continues to attract more and more attention, and offensive coordinators figure out how he likes to play.