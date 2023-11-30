Eddie Faulkner: Allen Robinson II ‘Unbelievable Addition’ For Steelers

While Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II hasn’t been super productive, with 23 catches for 185 yards this year, he’s been a really good blocker for the Steelers as a receiver. The team has moved him around to put him in a position to block, and it’s something that he’s been really good at. Offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner was effusive in his praise for Robinson and what he brings to that aspect of the game in his press conference today.

“If we think a certain motion can position a player to make a block or get one of their guys out of position, we’ll utilize it. That’s what we’ll kind of see there,” Faulkner said about using receivers as blockers. He then touched particularly on Robinson.

“We had an appreciation post in the meeting for A Rob. Like here’s a guy who’s had an unbelievable career. He’s caught, whatever, 600 some balls, made a lot of money, and he does all the dirty work on a regular basis and is excited to do it. Whenever we’re trying to make an example of the consummate professional that is 11, and he is awesome. He stays solid, just like we’re talking about the 10 toes down thing. He stays solid, and he’s been good for the group. Unbelievable addition,” Faulkner said via transcript provided by the team.

Faulkner isn’t the first Steelers offensive coordinator to praise Robinson. Matt Canada also praised him for doing the little things it takes to win earlier this season.

While Robinson might not be the flashiest player, he makes plays when he’s targeted and he does the dirty work. It’s not glorious, but it’s part of what he was brought here to do. He’s a veteran who can be a leader in a young receiver room, make a catch for a first down, and get down and dirty as a blocker. With the Steelers having three capable pass catchers in WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth, there isn’t a huge need for Robinson to carry a big receiving load. He just has to be reliable, and he certainly has been so far.

I don’t think anyone was expecting to get the version of Robinson that put up 1,000-plus yards three times, as that’s just not the player he’s been recently. But he’s been such an underrated and important addition for Pittsburgh due to his leadership and penchant for doing the dirty work. With the Steelers’ run game finally picking up, the team having ran for over 150 yards each game since Week Nine, Robinson’s work as a blocker has really come into focus. He has been super important for the Steelers as they look to create mismatches any way possible.

It’s something that Faulkner clearly appreciates, and it really makes Robinson a valuable part of this team. He doesn’t need to be making catches to see the field, because he can contribute in so many other ways for a team that needs as much help on offense as it can get.

Even if Robinson’s name or stats doesn’t pop in the box score as often as they once did, he’s the perfect fit in his role on the Steelers. He’s going to continue to make plays when his number is called, and when it isn’t, he’s still going to contribute to winning football.