2023 South Side Questions: Will Shaquille Leonard Be A Steeler?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Will Shaquille Leonard be a Steeler?

It’s no surprise after losing two starters in consecutive weeks that the Steelers look to be in the market for inside linebackers. In just the past few days, they signed Blake Martinez to the 53-man roster from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and added Myles Jack to their own practice squad. It appears the intention is to promote him to the 53-man roster when he gets into playing shape after recently unretiring.

But suddenly a big fish potentially fell into their lap in the form of All-Pro Shaquille Leonard, who was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts. The fifth-year veteran cleared waivers yesterday, with nobody understandably wanting to take on his contract, but he should have a robust market as a free agent.

The question is, how interested are the Steelers? While he has had recently injury issues, missing most of the 2022 season, the Steelers have been more willing than most to gamble on such players. That includes Jack, whom they signed to a two-year, $16 million contract in 2022 before releasing him earlier this year.

If healthy and playing anywhere near his previous form, adding Leonard would be a coup. It is unknown what their level of interest is, however, in signing a linebacker with injuries (he had back surgery in 2022) or in adding one that might cost a chunk of change.

Reported teams of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, but that’s surely not an exhaustive list. After all, 28-year-old four-time All-Pros are going to attract attention as long as they have their limbs and haven’t committed any major crimes.

Reportedly, the Colts were set to bench Leonard, having reduced his role to about 70 percent of the snaps this season. For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus has not graded him particularly well, especially in coverage, coming off his worst game of the season. But if they view him as a long-term investment, it’s very common for players to play better more than a year removed from major injury.