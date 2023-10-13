Watch: The Depot 180 — October 13 — Episode 60

Episode 360 — Oct. 13, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their bye week, so there isn’t much in the way of breaking news. There is a lot of interesting things to look out for following the break, however. In today’s episode, I discuss Broderick Jones taking over as the full time left tackle moving forward. I also discuss Joey Porter Jr. who is likely to get a bigger role following the bye and what that could look like in the secondary. I also preview the rest of the AFC North’s matchups for the week.

