Tomlin’s Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Oct. 30th)

TOMLIN TALKS MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The Steelers struggled offensively, scoring just three first-half points against the Jaguars on Sunday. While three points were taken off the board due to a controversial offsides penalty on a Chris Boswell field goal at the end of the half, at the end of the day, the offense wasn’t good enough. Tomlin specifically pointed out three instances where he felt the Steelers had an opportunity to get the offense going and failed to do so.

“I thought we had some opportunities early to gain better traction, but we didn’t seize those. Very first play of the game, we had Diontae [Johnson] running down the middle, for example. Very next possession, we had George [Pickens] on a corner route, kind of behind. the defender that we weren’t able to connect on. We got in the red zone, Diontae slipped in the end zone. That was a four-point kind of a play. So that’s kind of where we are.”

Those missed opportunities put the Steelers’ offense behind the eight ball early. For an offense that’s thrived on momentum and stacking positive plays, those missed opportunities were a killer. The first play of the game was a one that Johnson should’ve made, and the throw to Pickens later in the first quarter was just a miss by QB Kenny Pickett. The offensive execution has to be better, and the Steelers need to take advantage of their opportunities. For more on Pittsburgh’s missed opportunities, you can check out Josh Carney’s film room on those three plays.

Defending Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are coming to Pittsburgh for Thursday Night Football this week, and that means the Steelers are going to have to bottle up their All-Pro running back in Derrick Henry. Tomlin talked about the challenge Henry poses on Monday.

“They play off of the exploits of Derrick Henry. We got to do a really good job of working to minimize him, but that’s just a component of it. Their play-action passing game, their misdirection passing game, all of those things feed off his talents. You better do a really good job of bottling him up at the line of scrimmage. You can’t let him get to the second and third level clean, if he does he’s a real problem. His long speed is an issue. His size and strength is obviously an issue. His free hand is an issue. He’s got one of the best stiff arms around and his ability to utilize it to extend big plays is something special.”

Henry comes into the Week Nine contest with 526 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and last year he ran for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Pittsburgh run defense hasn’t been all that great this season, and the Steelers are going to need to be better against Henry. Under center, the Titans will likely roll with rookie QB Will Levis, who threw four touchdown passes in his debut on Sunday. The Titans’ offense could pose a banged-up Steelers defense problems on Sunday.

No Comment On Officiating

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo was flagged for offsides on a field goal attempt yesterday, a play that Tomlin said he hadn’t seen in his 17 years of being a head coach. He was asked whether that play and the officiating are things that he would seek clarity from the league about, but Tomlin declined to comment.

“I’m gonna keep those comments to myself.”

Tomlin was also asked if the neutral zone was an emphasis on the call due to increased usage of quarterback push plays in short-yardage situations, as former NFL referee Mike Pereira said the rule is meant for those plays. Tomlin again gave a non-answer.

“I am not gonna speculate on that.”

Complaining about the refs the day after the conclusion of the game does nobody any good, and it could end up costing Tomlin a few bucks in fines if he publicly criticizes the officials. The game is in the rearview mirror, and despite the call being the wrong one, it’s time to move on to Tennessee. Big Week For Rush Tomlin praised rookie CB Darius Rush, who got a helmet on Sunday, during his Monday presser. He said the week ahead is a significant one for the former South Carolina cornerback as he looks to get up to speed with communication and details.

“He’s done a really nice job. We put him in a helmet yesterday. He did enough to be considered in that way. Like the overall trajectory of his play. It will be a big week for him continually as he shows the detail and the communication things that make them comfortable to put him on the field.”

Rush a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts was waived after the preseason and latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Pittsburgh officially signed him off Kansas City’s practice squad on Oct. 18, and he’s a guy they had interest in pre-draft. With Pittsburgh’s corner depth looking shaky as Levi Wallace battles a foot injury, it sounds like Rush is potentially in the mix to compete for a spot in the rotation.