T.J. Watt Returns To Steelers Practice Friday

After sitting out Thursday due to a heel injury, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt looks good to go for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to a tweet sent by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Watt returned to practice today. He missed yesterday’s session with a heel injury.

As you can see, TJ Watt was back at Steelers practice today after not participating Thursday with a heel injury. pic.twitter.com/bSxC2lWzAP — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 20, 2023

It seems the injury Watt suffered was minor, his being limited in practice yesterday a precautionary. He’s a critical piece to the Steelers’ defense and his eight sacks are tied for the NFL lead despite him and the team having an early bye week. Watt will face arguably his toughest matchup of the season this weekend when he takes on Rams RT Rob Havenstein, a solid offensive lineman and fellow Wisconsin Badger.

Watt is still dealing with a mangled finger but it’s nothing that will keep him out of action.

TJ Watt, who said the heel issue that popped up yesterday was minor, says he dislocated his left pinkie finger vs. Ravens on the 7th or 8th play and popped it back in. Said he realized how bad it was when he took his glove off and his pinky was “the size of a hamburger patty” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 20, 2023

It’s less good news for TE Pat Freiermuth, who is expected to miss Sunday’s game after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury. Him aside, the Steelers are in good shape health-wise for Week Seven with WR Diontae Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., RG James Daniels, P Pressley Harvin III, and DL DeMarvin Leal all expected to return after missing time with injuries.

Pittsburgh will release its final injury report later today.