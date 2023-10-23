Steelers Open As Narrow Favorites In Week Seven Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 4-2 on the season with a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Their next opponent will be the Jacksonville Jaguars back at home in Acrisure Stadium next Sunday.

The Jaguars have a little extra time to prepare with a mini bye week following their Thursday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars are now 5-2 heading into this game.

The opening Vegas odds for this game via VSiN are Steelers -1.5 with an over/under of 41.5. Surprisingly the Steelers are narrowly favored to open up the week. Both teams have just two losses, but not all two-loss teams are created equal.

The Jaguars, for instance, feature an offense averaging 336 total yards per game versus just 276 for the Steelers. The biggest difference is the rushing output, in which the Jaguars are nearly doubling the Steelers so far this season. The Jaguars have failed to reach the 100-yard mark just twice this season against the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs while the Steelers have only hit that mark twice.

QB Trevor Lawrence has been able to take advantage of that balanced offense by playing mistake-free football. He has eight touchdowns to just three interceptions compared to QB Kenny Pickett’s five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Jaguars have scored 24.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. The Steelers have comparatively scored 15.8 points per game, which is the third worst mark in the league. On defense, the Jaguars have allowed 20.9 points per game versus the Steelers’ 22.0 — ranking 15th and 19th respectively.

The over/under of 41.5 is just slightly above the two teams’ average combined offensive output of 40.5, while slightly below the combined average of the defensive points allowed of 42.9.

The Steelers will try to string together their third straight win for the first time this season. They will need to in order to stay competitive in the AFC North as the teams in the division keeps stacking wins.