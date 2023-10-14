Steelers Have Scout At Notre Dame-USC

In addition to the TCU-BYU game earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers also have a scout at the Notre Dame-USC game tonight at Notre Dame Stadium. The news was reported by Tyler James of InsideND Sports.

Personnel from 10 NFL teams listed on the press box seating chart for #NotreDame-USC: Bills, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Chargers, Lions, Colts, Vikings, Giants and Steelers.

Expected attendees include GMs for the Bills, Bears, Vikings and Giants.@insideNDsports — Tyler James (@TJamesND) October 14, 2023

USC has the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in QB Caleb Williams. Safety Calen Bullock is among the better safeties in the draft and a difference-maker on defense for the Trojans, while WR Brendan Rice has gotten some buzz this season with seven touchdowns. He’s also the son of all-time great Jerry Rice. OL Jonah Monheim and former five-star recruit Korey Foreman were also listed among USC’s top draft prospects by PFF, as were WRs Dorian Singer and Mario Williams.

Notre Dame features Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman at quarterback, and Hartman is a potential Day 3 selection. But OT Joe Alt is one of the higher-rated tackles and will be a first-round pick in April. With the Steelers investing in the offensive tackle position with the selection of Broderick Jones 14th overall in 2023, they could double-dip and have two young anchors along the offensive line. OT Blake Fisher also projects to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection for the Fighting Irish.

The Steelers are among 10 teams with personnel, while Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and New York Giants GM Joe Schoen will be in attendance at the game. The Steelers appear to just be sending a member of their scouting staff.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 21 in the nation and is 5-2 this season. USC is ranked No. 10 and is currently at 6-0. It promises to be another classic USC-Notre Dame matchup, and the Steelers will have their eye on a number of players.