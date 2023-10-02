Steelers Four-Point Underdogs To Ravens For Week Five

Despite returning home after back-to-back home games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five. The opening line for next Sunday’s game between AFC North rivals is now four, per VSIN. The game initially opened at two before doubling.

Pittsburgh has only been a favorite in one of its first five games this year. That came in Week Four against the Houston Texans, a game in which the Steelers were blown out, 30-6.

The Ravens have taken sole command of the AFC North with a 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the Ravens are 2-0 in the AFC North and 3-1 on the season. QB Lamar Jackson was responsible for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing while the defense swarmed Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started for an injured Deshaun Watson. Watson did not dress for the game due to a shoulder injury.

The Steelers played a terrible game in their loss to the Texans. Pittsburgh’s offense did little and didn’t get on the board until the third quarter. Defensively, Houston QB C.J. Stroud wasn’t sacked despite the Texans missing four of their five starting offensive linemen. They also gave up 139 yards on the ground.

The line has likely doubled for two reasons. One, the Steelers played an ugly brand of football while the Ravens shined again. Two, QB Kenny Pickett’s status for Week Five is in question after suffering a left knee injury late in the third quarter of the loss. If he can’t play, veteran QB Mitch Trubisky will get the nod.

Last season, the Steelers and Ravens split the season series. Baltimore won in Pittsburgh before the Steelers returned the favor with a road win in Week 17. In 2021, Pittsburgh swept the Ravens. They have not been swept by the Ravens since 2019, a year in which the team lost QB Ben Roethlisberger six quarters into the season.

Kickoff between the two teams will take place next Sunday at 1 PM/EST. The Steelers will have their bye on the other side of the game.