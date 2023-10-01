Nearly Invisible In The Box Score, T.J. Watt Admits He Didn’t Play Well Against Texans

Let’s just say Sunday was a better afternoon for J.J. Watt than it was for T.J. Watt. It was J.J. who was honored at halftime, inducted into the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor, only the third person in franchise history to receive the honor. For T.J., he and his defense allowed 30 points to the Texans and were chewed up in the run and pass game. By game’s end, it was one of the worst losses he’s experienced.

Speaking to reporters after the game, a clearly dejected Watt said he did not play a winning game.

“I personally didn’t play well at all today, so I’m sure that’s part of it,” Watt said via Steelers.com when asked why the defense struggled so much this week compared to Week Three. “And I think we just, I don’t know. I have to look at the film and make adjustments and move forward.”

Watt finished the day with a quiet-looking box score for his standards, finishing with just two tackles and one quarterback hit. He entered the day as the NFL’s sack leader with at least one in each of his first three games. But the Texans shut him down, even with a patchwork offensive line that was starting a pair of backup tackles.

The reason why the Texans successfully protected QB C.J. Stroud isn’t shrouded in mystery. They ran the ball well, stayed on schedule, and slowed the Steelers’ rush down with a healthy mix of screens and play-actions. After struggling to run the ball the first three weeks, Houston exploded with 139 yards in this game. Starting RB Dameon Pierce came into the game with a long run of just 10 yards but went for 13 on his first carry to set the tone of the day. He finished with 24 carries and 84 yards. Others got involved in the run game like speedy rookie wideout Tank Dell, who had two carries for 13 yards on early perimeter runs.

Watt offered praise to Stroud and the Texans’ plan.

“I think he played a great game,” he said. “Was getting the ball out quick, was getting the ball in his playmakers’ hands.”

Stroud’s jersey hardly needs washed after this game. He was hit six times but rarely under severe pressure that forced him off his spot. OLB Alex Highsmith had two good rushes to beat third-string LT Austin Deculus but Stroud hardly took any serious shots that would’ve rattled his cage.

Instead, it was the Steelers’ offensive line and pass game struggling with a fierce Texans rush. QB Kenny Pickett was sacked three times and hit several more, leaving the game with a knee injury after getting twisted up and taken down on a dubious fourth-and-1 pass play late in the third quarter.

Watt and the Steelers will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. A team that knows Pittsburgh as well as anyone, their strong running game and Lamar Jackson’s ability to avoid pressure will try to keep the Steelers’ cold streak alive. In a 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns this afternoon, the Ravens ran the ball 33 times for over 130 yards and two scores, both by Jackson. He was sacked three times. In his career against Pittsburgh, Jackson has been sacked 16 times. The Steelers must add to this total if they want to feel good about the direction their season is headed into their Week Six bye.