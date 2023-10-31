Mike Vrabel ‘Doesn’t See’ Ryan Tannehill Practicing Tuesday, Leading To Will Levis Starting Against Steelers

While both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are dealing with injuries to starting quarterbacks ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Week Nine, things are starting to become much clearer under center.

After Steelers’ second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett stated Tuesday inside the locker room to reporters that he “for sure” is playing Thursday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stated to reporters that he doesn’t see veteran Ryan Tannehill, dealing with a high ankle sprain, doing much in practice Tuesday and that he anticipates rookie Will Levis will be the starter for Thursday night, according to a tweet from ESPN Titans beat writer Turron Davenport.

Mike Vrabel said he doesn't see Ryan Tannehill being able to do much today. "As of right now, I'd imagine it will be Will [Levis]." — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 31, 2023

That news won’t be surprising to the Steelers, who have been preparing to see Levis the last two days.

Levis started in Week Eight against the Atlanta Falcons and had a great NFL debut, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-29 completions in the 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Levis’ touchdowns covered 47 yards, 16 yards, 61 yards and 33 yards, with three of the four going to veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Tannehill was injured in Week Six against the Baltimore Ravens in London and has yet to return to the lineup, which has led to second-year backup Malik Willis and now Levis seeing playing time in his place.

The Titans traded up to acquire Levis out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he surprisingly slipped out of the first round.

Following his impressive showing against the Falcons, it was largely expected that Levis would get another start, especially on a short week. Vrabel made it all but official Tuesday. So, it will be Pickett vs. Levis on Amazon Prime Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.

With Levis’ big, strong arm and willingness to push the ball down the field and be aggressive, he’ll be a serious challenge for a Steelers’ secondary. That group is shorthanded without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and has struggled to stop the explosive plays through the air so far this season.