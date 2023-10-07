Keeanu Benton Named One Of NFL.com’s Top 25 Rookie Through First Quarter Of 2023 Season

When the Pittsburgh Steelers landed Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton at No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh was hoping to get a piece they could mold along the defensive line and eventually have him play a prominent role late in the season.

Instead, due to his impressive play, coupled with an injury to Cameron Heyward, Benton has been inserted into a larger role for the Steelers in the trenches defensively and has thrived.

In the first four games of the 2023 season, Benton has graded out at a 78.6 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a stellar 82.8 pass rush grade and a 64.5 run defense grade. He has 10 tackles on the season in 107 snaps, including four pressures and one sack, which came in Week Three on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In three of four games this season, Benton has graded out at a 78.7 or higher from PFF, which is pretty darn impressive from a rookie defensive lineman.

Knowing that, it’s not surprising that Benton cracked NFL.com’s top 25 rookies in the first quarter of the season Friday, landing at No. 15 overall in Marc Ross’ rankings.