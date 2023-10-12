‘It’s So Much Fun To Watch T.J. Play Football’: J.J. Watt Enjoying His Brother’s Dominant Play

Now that he’s retired from the NFL and is enjoying quite the life as an NFL Today on CBS analyst and a part-owner of the Premier League’s Burnley FC in England, former NFL defensive end and future first-ballot Hall of Famer J.J. Watt has the best seat in the house right now when it comes to watching his brother, T.J.

He’s certainly enjoying the experience, too.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday to talk about T.J. Watt’s dominance, the Steelers as a team and more around the league, J.J. Watt spoke glowingly of what it’s like watching his brother dominate week after week as he’s on pace for the league’s single-season sacks record.

“It’s pretty incredible man. It’s so much fun to watch T.J. and just knowing how hard he works, knowing how hard it is to play at this level,” J.J. Watt said to McAfee, according to video via McAfee’s Twitter handle. “This one [sack] right here was the best ’cause to end the game on fourth and seven against your division rival with a sack through a double team. …Go ahead, bring the chipper, have the tackle, no problem. Finish it.

“And then why not just go ahead and just rip your helmet off, scream to the crowd, have the entire city of Pittsburgh in your hand. I mean, what a moment.”

"It's so much fun to watch TJ play football right now.. He works so hard and knowing how hard it is to play at this level" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tDdLSbJ58H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2023

What T.J. Watt is doing through the first five games of the season is quite impressive. His 8.0 sacks lead the NFL, and his 23 total pressures have him sitting in the top 10 in the league from a pass–rush perspective.

He also has a defensive touchdown to his credit and has three fumble recoveries on the year. He’s constantly around the football and is a threat to make a game-changing play on every single snap, whether that’s as a run defender or rushing the passer.

The Ravens learned that hard lesson — again — on Sunday.

Slowed down T.J. Watt's sack in the second quarter Sunday against the #Ravens. An impressive pass rush. Arguably the best rush I've ever seen from him. So quick and clean. Makes it look so easy. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MRYd4xPeEs — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 10, 2023

Watt had two sacks and a fumble recovery, helping stifle Baltimore late in the fourth quarter after the offense found some life and helped complete the comeback. Watt capped his big day with a sack of Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson on fourth and seven with the game on the line. Splitting a chip from running back Justice Hill and getting underneath right tackle Daniel Faalele, he knifed home for the sack.

He might not be the freakish athlete that a Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons is and might not have the overall physical gifts that Nick Bosa has. But he can’t be blocked and wins consistently. He’s a force.

J.J.’s having a ton of fun watching is, as is all of Steeler Nation.