‘Hard To Win In The NFL The Way They’re Playing:’ Chris Simms Not Confident In Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been impressive for much of the 2023 season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. While they’ve managed to grind games out and win four games, it hasn’t been pretty. NFL analyst Chris Simms thinks the Steelers are putting too much pressure on their defense and special teams, and it’s going to make it hard to win.

“It’s the same thing with the Steelers. It’s too much on their defense and special teams. It’s hard to win in the NFL the way they’re playing right now with no consistency on offense, never really a run game, and the pass game just has moments here or there. That definitely has to improve for Pittsburgh to get where they want to go,” he said on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been the definition of bend but don’t break this season, but Jacksonville finally got the Steelers to break when it hit on a 57-yard touchdown pass to RB Travis Etienne in the third quarter. That play ended up being the key difference in the game, and despite Pittsburgh responding with a touchdown drive, the offense didn’t do anything else the rest of the way in a 20-10 loss.

With QB Kenny Pickett hurt and his status for Thursday in doubt, we’ll see if QB Mitch Trubisky can add anything to this offense. The team’s lone touchdown drive came with Trubisky under center, but he’s going to need to play a full four quarters for the offense to have sustained success. That hasn’t happened yet this season, as Pittsburgh’s offense can’t string a full performance together.

It’s a group that needs to stop waiting for the defense to bail it out and take control of the game. Thursday’s its next opportunity to do so, but I don’t have a lot of confidence after watching the offense this season. Pittsburgh running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for just 32 yards on 12 carries against the Jaguars, and the ground game after supposedly being a team that was going to rely on bully ball this season has been disappointing.

With the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers due up at home the next two weeks, the Steelers are looking at two winnable games ahead of them. Winning them both to move to 6-3 on the season is going to be huge as Pittsburgh tries to contend and fight for a playoff spot. Hopefully, Pickett won’t miss much time and can get back under center for this team sooner rather than later and the offense can finally find a groove and find ways to help Pittsburgh to win.