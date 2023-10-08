George Pickens On Fourth Quarter Comeback: ‘The Defense Was Feeding Of Us And We Were Feeding Off Them’

For the first four weeks of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has been shaky, at best in terms of his performance.

Through four games, the Steelers were 2-2 with the offense struggling mightily to get anything going in the running game or through the air. Pickett had completed 60.6% of his passes for 803 yards and four TDs with four INTs, posting a passer rating of 76.3 and a QBR of 29.4 according to Pro Football Reference. Things weren’t looking good for Pickett and the Steelers’ offense again this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as Pickett consistently got pressured in the pocket and again struggled to sustain drives into enemy territory.

However, things changed in the fourth quarter when Pittsburgh managed to score 12 points (two field goals and a touchdown) including the game-winning TD pass from Pickett to WR George Pickens with 1:17 remaining in the game. Pickens was asked about Pickett’s performance with the game on the line in the fourth and if that have them more confidence in their starting quarterback going forward. Pickens responded that it wasn’t only important to see Pickett deliver for the offense, but the defense as well who played a heck of a game to keep Pittsburgh in it and give the offense a chance to go win the game late.

“I’d probably say it give the defense a lot of confidence too,” Pickens said to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “When you play intangibles, you know a defense can feed off an offense and an offense can feed off a defense. It’s just remarkable. And I feel like right then the defense was feeding off us and we were feeding off them.”

The offense and the defense fed off each other quite well in the waiting moments of the game as CB Joey Porter Jr. picked off QB Lamar Jackson in the end zone with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter, giving Pittsburgh life and a chance to drive the field and take the lead. That’s exactly what they did, scoring on a 41-yard TD strike from Pickett to Pickens. That put Pittsburgh’s defense in great position to go hunt Jackson with their pass rush, having OLB Alex Highsmith get a sack forced fumble which the defense recovered, giving the offense another opportunity to put a field goal on the board.

Great teams have their offense and defense feed off each other as the defense gives the offense the ball back via turnovers as well as keeping the opponent out of the end zone while the offense gives the defense a lead to pin their ears back and make the opposing offense one-dimensional. We would like to see Pittsburgh achieve this synergy earlier in the game, but the last five minutes of the game today could go any better than it did in Pittsburgh’s favor as the offense and defense got hot, feeding off each other for a game-sealing performance.