Depot After Dark: Another Stephen A. Rant, Media Picks Against Pittsburgh, Myles Jack’s New Job

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 6.

Stephen A. Smith Rants Again

In what’s becoming nearly a daily occurrence, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith grilled Mike Tomlin and the Steelers for a lack of changes that Tomlin promised following Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

“Where the hell is that change that Mike Tomlin promised us?” Smith said. “The fact of the matter is, they got punked last week. That’s embarrassing.”

Smith has continued to call for the team to fire OC Matt Canada and criticized the team for being overly loyal to their coaching staff. There’s no evidence of the team ever firing a coach in the middle of a season. Canada will remain the team’s OC for Sunday’s game against Baltimore. If Pittsburgh makes a change, it’ll come on Monday as the team transitions into their bye.

Stephen A. Smith: "Where the hell is that change that Mike Tomlin promised us?" #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1IS3MIhs2q — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 6, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Media Picks Against Pittsburgh

Tomorrow, we’ll have our official “how the national media is picking this game” post that we write weekly. But many in the core national media are picking Baltimore to take care of business on the road against Pittsburgh. NFL Network/NFL.com’s panel was nearly a clean sweep with only Adam Rank taking the Steelers.

On ESPN, Ryan Clark was part of the sweep to pick against the Steelers.

Major media analysts picks this week are nearly all on the Ravens. Adam Rank the only believer. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fcvhxVKdsW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 6, 2023

A New Role For Ex-Steeler Myles Jack

After announcing his retirement this summer, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers LB is getting involved with a new sport. According to the @FloHockey Twitter account, Jack and his mother LaSonjia have become majority owners of the ECHL Allen Americans.

NEWS: Recently-retired NFL star Myles Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, are making history as the new majority owners of the @AllenAmericans in the @ECHL. Story: https://t.co/geHUK9W1jo pic.twitter.com/dOsFC0W34w — FloHockey (@FloHockey) October 5, 2023

“From the football field to the business world, I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams,” Jack said in a statement provided by the team. “The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility. I’m excited to bring a first-class, family-friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners.”

This isn’t Jack’s first jump into hockey team ownership. In 2020, he became part-owner of the ECHL Jacksonville Icemen along with other notable names like Tim Tebow.

Jack, a second round pick of the Jaguars, started 95 games from 2016-2022. The Steelers signed him for the 2022 season but he lasted only one season, dealing with injuries that sapped his speed. Pittsburgh released him in the offseason. He embarked on a electrician career before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp before deciding to hang up his cleats for good.