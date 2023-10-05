Buy Or Sell: Broderick Jones’ Entry Into Starting Lineup Sunday Will Prove Permanent

With the Steelers’ 2023 regular season underway following a disappointing year that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, tested all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Broderick Jones will permanently enter the starting lineup this week.

Explanation: With incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. ruled out against the Baltimore Ravens and possibly being out a while longer after that, the rookie first-round pick, Broderick Jones, is set to make his starting debut. He was drafted for this, so if he plays at a level the coaches are comfortable with, one would have to assume they will strongly consider keeping him there.

Buy:

The subject is basically, will Broderick Jones play well enough not to embarrass himself or get QB Kenny Pickett killed? Because that’s what it boils down to. The Steelers are merely waiting on Jones to become the starter. They already made the investment in him. The question has always been a when rather than an if.

The answer is now. Barring some unusual circumstance, Jones should not suit up for another game in a Steelers uniform as a backup again. At least not for a long time. He took some lumps coming off the bench this past week, but he showed enough against the Houston Texans to be reasonably sure that with a full week of preparation and continued experience, he is an answer at left tackle at least as sufficient as Moore.

Sell:

Jones might not have been responsible for the play on which Pickett actually got injured, but he gave up plenty of ground in pass protection. He allowed his quarterbacks to take a hit twice, even if he didn’t actually give up a sack. Another quarter of a second and he probably would have.

No, Moore hasn’t been good this year, but he has the experience to know what he’s supposed to be doing. Jones is still learning. It shows, and it results in negative plays. He’s clearly the more talented player, but there’s no guarantee that he matures to the level the Steelers should want him to be by the time Moore returns from injury.

And this is the Steelers’ coaches we’re talking about, too. They don’t rush rookies into the starting lineup over incumbents or veterans acquired to start.