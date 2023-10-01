Batko: George Pickens Upset After Steelers Decision To Kick, Teammates Had To Calm Him Down

Frustrations are boiling over for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Mike Tomlin’s questionable decision to kick a field goal as opposed to going for it on fourth and 1 on the Steelers’ opening possession of the second half, WR George Pickens was reportedly upset on the sidelines.

According to the PPG’s Brian Batko, Pickens needed to be calmed down by teammates.

“Steelers settle for 3 and George Pickens is unhappy about something on the sideline. Saw at least one teammate trying to calm him down a bit as he was headed off the field.”

Here’s what Batko tweeted.

Steelers settle for 3 and George Pickens is unhappy about something on the sideline. Saw at least one teammate trying to calm him down a bit as he was headed off the field. Even as they get their first points of the day, frustrations mount for this offense. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 1, 2023

Cameras did not catch Pickens’ emotions on the sideline so all we have is to go off of is Batko’s tweet. If anything else comes out, we will update this post.

Pittsburgh’s passing game has been a mess so far. The Steelers did not have a first down through the air over the first 30 minutes of play and didn’t record their first until the third quarter. Pickens has rarely been involved, catching only two passes for eight yards in the first half. He also drew a pass interference call while a third-down conversion was wiped out by a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on TE Pat Freiermuth.

Tensions being high during a football game is common. For Pickens, it’s not the first time he’s been upset. In a game against the Atlanta Falcons last year, cameras caught Pickens venting on the sidelines throughout the game for not getting the ball enough. Pittsburgh ended up winning that game and will try to claw its way back against Houston. The Steelers trail 16-3 in the third quarter.