WR Calvin Austin III: ‘There’s A Lot Of Guys That Just Got Speed, But I’m A True Receiver’

WR Calvin Austin III’s defining trait is his elite speed, and that was no doubt the main attraction for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. But you can bet they saw much more in him than just a speed merchant, not the least of which reason being they always do their homework on Memphis products.

With the second-year wide receiver getting more and more involved in the offense, and coming off a primetime 72-yard touchdown reception—the first of his career—he’s been getting more attention, both from defenses and the media. He was asked on Friday about his defining trait and how much more goes into his role.

“There’s a lot of guys that just got speed, but I’m a true receiver”, he said, via the team’s website. “I know about releases, mid-route techniques to use to create separation. If it was just about speed, there would be plenty of 4.3 guys everywhere in the league, but there is an art to it, and it’s something I pride myself on”.

Another one of Austin’s defining traits is his propensity to be a willing student and listener. He has frequently spoken about turning to fellow Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II about the craft of the position, particularly about getting open. He mentioned them yet again in discussing his efforts to grow as an “overall receiver”.

His stature—he is just 5-9, 162 pounds—influences many to try to pigeonhole him as this or that type of player, and as a wide receiver with 4.3 speed, many tend to characterize him as more of a track athlete, but that’s far from the case.

And it always has been. Those who have watched his Memphis tape would already be aware of his skill set. He was an outside receiver there and he routinely found creative ways to get off the line of scrimmage and get open. Even at his size, he’s never shied away from the physical component of the game, either.

On top of that, he is a young man right now who is finally getting the opportunity to live out one of his dreams after missing his rookie season due to a foot injury. He is not taking anything for granted, so he is going to put everything he has into every rep that he gets, understanding how easily any one could be your last.

While his career highlight so far is a 72-yard touchdown on a deep pass that was pretty straightforward, there will be much more to come and in all shades. He’s already shown his ability to get open, to make difficult catches, to fight through traffic. While, yes, he’s not going to fight through ha ton of contact very often, there is so much more to his game than just speed—not that he doesn’t have plenty of it.