‘We Got More Dogs’: Kwon Alexander Knows Losing Cameron Heyward Is Tough, But Believes In Young Guys ‘Stepping Up’

Not long after the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, they lost one of their star players for the game. DL Cameron Heyward ended up suffering a groin injury in the first quarter against the 49ers and was ruled out for the rest of the game after attempting to come back in.

Just minutes ago, it was announced by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that Heyward is expected to miss several weeks with the groin injury, will likely to head to IR and may even need surgery depending on the severity of the injury. This would represent a crushing blow to Pittsburgh’s defense for the second consecutive season opener as the Steelers lost OLB T.J. Watt for seven games last season to an injured pec sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ILB Kwon Alexander, when asked about the loss of Heyward today, noted the caliber of player that Heyward is. He also touted the other defensive linemen who have an opportunity to step up in his absence.

“Oh, it’s very tough, but man, you know, we got more dogs too, man,” Alexander told reporters Monday via video from Steelers.com. “You know, Cam [Heyward’s] very tough. He’s a veteran, you know, been in the league long time, knows how to play the game well. But we got guys that gotta step up and get ready for the action.”

With Heyward missing most of Sunday’s game, DL Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams led the way in snaps on the defensive line. DL Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and DeMarvin Leal also saw an uptick in snaps with the rookie Benton recording 29 (42 percent) in his first NFL game. He represented himself well in his first NFL action, being disruptive as a pass rusher while holding his own against the San Francisco running game as he fought through blocks and got in on tackles.

Benton is tons of fun… I'm used to my Steelers NT looking like Casey Hampton and sitting at the LOS. New era in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/8wrWIt6kiw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 11, 2023

Along with Benton, Leal recorded a tackle for loss in the game while rotating in with Loudermilk to help make up for Heyward’s absence. Ogunjobi will continue to be starter, but the young guys should expect to get more run now with Heyward sidelined. This may not be how Pittsburgh planned on getting their young guys exposure to start the season, but opportunity is knocking on the door and guys like Benton and Leal now have a chance to prove that they can be solutions along Pittsburgh’s defensive line for years to come.

Those players will face a tough test in their first contest without Heyward as the Cleveland Browns are coming to town next Monday night. They will bring with them a stellar rushing attack that features RB Nick Chubb as well as QB Deshaun Watson, who can make you pay on the ground as well as through the air. It looks like Pittsburgh’s young defensive line is about to receive trial by fire, but Alexander believes that the guys stepping in can play well as they prepare for their first AFC North matchup of the season.