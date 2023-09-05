The Athletic’s Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios For 2023 Steelers Include A Doozy

In a move that rivals my “Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios Of The Steelers’ Rookie Class,” the folks over at The Athletic got together to put a little twist on their power rankings. In ordering all 32 teams, they offered an interesting best/worst-case scenario on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season.

Ranking them the 13th-best team in the NFL, The Athletic model projects Pittsburgh to win 8.3 games. Which, frankly, doesn’t feel like 13th best but that’s what they have. More interesting is their commentary on what a best-case scenario for the team could look like, as laid out by author Bob Wulf.

“For the first time, preseason results matter. The offense looks as good as it did this summer, as Kenny Pickett and George Pickens go full Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase and a much-improved offensive line paves the way for a surprise division title. One of the deepest rotations of pass rushers gives Pittsburgh the most sacks in the league, and Minkah Fitzpatrick wins Defensive Player of the Year honors with a ball-hawking masterclass. After the team clinches a first-round bye, offensive coordinator Matt Canada unleashes a fiery I’ve-got-receipts speech to the doubters that makes Deion Sanders blush.”

Sign me up for all of that. And in theory, there’s nothing that prevents that from happening. QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens should make leaps in their second year, especially a guy like Pickens, who came out of college raw and lacking a ton of playing time. Of course, reaching Burrow/Chase levels is an incredibly high bar but there’s every reason to believe the Steelers’ offense will make a leap, especially based off their preseason results. That only means so much, but it was awfully encouraging.

Pittsburgh’s pass rush should be among the NFL’s best. With a healthy T.J. Watt, better depth, and the drafting of NT Keeanu Benton in the second round, the Steelers have as many talented pass rushers as any front in the NFL. After their 50-plus sack streak snapped last season, they should reach that number again in 2023. Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off a career-high six passes last year and he now enters the prime of his career and could intercept that many again.

On the other hand, The Athletic’s worst-case scenario is a doozy.

“The plan on offense seems as disjointed as ever, and Pickett and company remain just middling offensively while the rest of the division passes them by. Mike Tomlin retires after his first losing season.”

That’s one hell of a kicker. Mike Tomlin not only suffering his first losing season but retiring because of it. Predicting the Steelers’ record is anyone’s guess but the chances of Tomlin walking away after this year, no matter the outcome, sit at just about zero. Though he’s been on the job since 2007, Tomlin is still only 51 and has shown no desire to be anything other than the Steelers’ head coach. He’s shot down any and all rumors of coaching elsewhere and has downplayed a desire to get into broadcasting as many former head coaches do. Though he’ll have to wait until next year for his contract extension, he’ll remain the team’s head coach for years to come.

Sitting atop The Athletic’s power rankings are the Kansas City Chiefs, projected to win 12 games this season. Bringing up the caboose are the Arizona Cardinals, who are playing coy about their bad quarterback situation.