Texans Week Four Thursday Injury Report: Four Players Remain Out

Texans OTs Laremy Tunsil (knee) and Josh Jones (hand), LB Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist) and CB Tavierre Thomas (hand surgery) all remained out of the team’s practice today, per the injury report posted to HoustonTexans.com

S Jalen Pitre (bruised lung), who had five interceptions last season, returned to practice in a full capacity after being limited yesterday. The only player limited for the Texans was OL Michael Dieter, a new addition to the injury report after not appearing yesterday. He was limited with a chest injury.

WR Tank Dell (rest), OT George Fant (rest), DE Jonathan Greenard (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (foot), G Shaq Mason (ankle) and S Jimmie Ward (rest) all joined Pitre in practicing in full after being limited yesterday.

Of the four players who remain out, Tunsil, Jones and Thomas are all unlikely to suit up, as NFL insider Aaron Wilson from KPRC2 in Houston has previously reported. Perryman will likely need to practice tomorrow in some capacity to give the Texans hope for his status on Sunday, and the veteran linebacker is an important cog in the middle of their defense.

Getting Pitre back will be important for the Texans. He was a standout as a rookie as the Baylor product registered 147 tackles, five of which were for a loss, eight passes defensed and five interceptions. He’s someone that the Steelers need to watch out for in the Houston secondary.

Given the Texans’ rash of offensive line injuries, it should be a good day for Pittsburgh’s front seven. We’ll get further updates on the Texans’ injury situation when they log their final practice before Week Four tomorrow.