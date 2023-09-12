Steelers DL Cam Heyward To Have Surgery, Mike Tomlin Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a much lengthier injury list this week than they did coming into the year. At the top, DL Cam Heyward will require surgery, Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin did not know exactly when the surgery will occur and to this point, does not have additional details.

Here’s his complete quote, per the team’s YouTube channel.

“As you guys know, Cam is out,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have a lot of details in terms of scheduling in terms of his surgery or what that might look like. I’ll give you an update on the other side of the surgery when we get a complete totality of time and what it is and so forth and things of that nature. Obviously, losing Cam is significant. But that’s what team is about. Replacing Cam is not a one man job. It is a multiple man job and a coach’s job. Because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players. We all acknowledge that and we all run to that and now away from it.”

He praised the development of DL DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk and lauded DL Armon Watts’ “veteran experience.” Watts made the 53-man roster but was inactive for the team’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Though not confirmed, it’s likely Heyward will land on IR. If so, he will miss at least the next four games, putting him out through the bye week. Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac noted that Heyward would miss up to eight weeks after surgery.

Heyward was injured in the first half of Sunday’s 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers while rushing QB Brock Purdy. Twice, he attempted to return to the game but was unable to finish. With and without Heyward, the Steelers’ run defense struggled and gave up 188 yards to Christian McCaffrey and company.

Now, the team will look to replace him with the rest of their defensive line. That includes starters like Larry Ogunjobi while depth pieces like Leal and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk will see considerably more playing time. Though a nose tackle, rookie Keeanu Benton flashed in his regular season debut and will likely see more time in sub-package and pass rushing situations. Nose tackle Montravius Adams could log some time at defensive end, too.

In addition to Heyward, the team is dealing injuries to WR Diontae Johnson and others. We’ll have a separate post detailing those injuries as the team faces the Cleveland Browns Monday night.

Our Dr. Melanie Friedlander outlined Heyward’s injury situation in a post earlier Tuesday before Tomlin’s confirmation today.