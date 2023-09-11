Scout’s Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 2)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will highlight several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed regarding the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas State EDGE Khalid Duke

The Kansas State Wildcats took care of business at home Saturday, defeating the Troy Trojans, 42-13. The offense played well for Kansas State, but the defense led by No. 29 Khalid Duke put a lid on the opposing offense for much of the contest. Duke finished the game with three total tackles and two sacks along with a forced fumble. Duke has already matched his previous single-season high in sacks two games into the 2023 season, displaying great athleticism and fluidity playing chase to the quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior is built in a similar mold to former Wildcat teammate Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who got drafted in the first round by Kansas City last April. Duke has a good shot of boosting his draft stock this season to become riser as a 2024 draft hopeful.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

The Longhorns took down the Crimson Tide on the road Saturday night, winning in a thriller 34-24. No. 3 Quinn Ewers looked in control throughout the contest, completing 24-of-38 attempts for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Ewers showed excellent ball placement and decision making from the pocket, picking apart the Alabama secondary. He also showed off his arm by stretching the field with a 44-yard touchdown pass to WR Xavier Worthy to get Texas the lead. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer looked in control against one of the better defenses in the country, having had two stellar performances to start the season. That could vault his draft stock to make him declare for the 2024 draft.

Washington State EDGE Ron Stone Jr.

The Washington Cougars upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers, winning in Pullman 31-22. One defender that stood out for the Cougars was No. 10 Ron Stone Jr., who had a heck of a game. He made four total tackles, two sacks, and forced two fumbles on the day. Stone had two strip sacks in the contest, one leading to a possession inside Badgers’ territory while the other one was recovered near the goal line by a teammate and returned for a score. Stone showed strength at the point of attack to shock back tackles in pass protection and was able to string moves together to defeat blocks and get to the quarterback. Measuring 6-foot-3, 246 pounds, Stone has the size and pass-rush prowess to be a prospect we should keep an eye on the rest of the season.

Utah S Cole Bishop

I mentioned No. 8 Cole Bishop as a player to watch ahead of Saturday’s game, and he delivered in Utah’s 20-13 win over Baylor. Bishop had four total tackles and an interception in the game, stepping in front of a pass thrown over the middle for an easy pick. Bishop has great size and athleticism, thriving at nearly any spot on the field. He showed great pursuit of the football in run defense, working through blocks near the line of scrimmage to make tackles while representing himself well in coverage. He’s doing a good job of separating himself from the pack to be the first safety drafted next spring, looking more and more like a potential Day One selection.

Colorado WR Xavier Weaver

Colorado is off to an amazing 2-0 start after another convincing win Saturday, beating Nebraska, 36-14. QB Shedeur Sanders balled out once again to start a potential Heisman-hopeful campaign, but No. 10 Xavier Weaver made a statement on the receiving end of several of Sanders’ passes. Weaver had 10 receptions for 170 yards and a TD against the Huskers, taking his yardage to 288 in his first two games. He looked like the featured guy in Colorado’s offense as Sanders would find him over the middle, creating explosive plays after the catch as well as in the red zone for a score.

HC Deion Sanders called Weaver “a dawg” after the game, calling him a guy who can do it all. Should Sanders continue to have a big season at quarterback, look for Weaver to continue to have a profound impact in the passing game, possibly experiencing a similar rise that Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt did last year for the Volunteers.