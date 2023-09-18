Scouting Report: Browns’ Defense Brings Vaunted Pass Rush

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Getting you ready for tonight with our Cleveland Browns’ defensive scouting report.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Browns Run Defense

Playing with the lead, the Browns’ run defense wasn’t truly tested in Week One, making it a little hard to gauge. They are a 4-3 front that with much-improved defensive line play, they’re actually presenting some true five-down looks too, 5-2 fronts that you don’t see that often.

Their philosophy works under the adage of “stop the run on your way to the quarterback” under DC Jim Schwartz. A more aggressive, gap-shooting system that wants to penetrate and get upfield. That bleeds over to the linebackers like No. 6 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who wants to go around blocks – not through them – into the backfield.

Though the sample size is limited, the Bengals did have some success with gun-runs in Week One, shotgun handoffs to Joe Mixon. Maybe the Browns get upfield too far in those moments that create some running lanes.

Linebackers will trade against motion. Sione Takitaki (No. 44) the strongside linebacker, JOK the weakside player.

One interesting sidenote. The Bengals were the only Week One team not to use play-action, mostly because they were behind from the onset. Maybe Pittsburgh can use it and see how Cleveland reacts.

Some other Browns’ defense stats from Week One. Allowed just three points, six first downs, and 142 yards to the Bengals’ potent offense. Cincinnati was a miserable 2-for-15 on third down. Oddly enough, the Bengals weren’t stuck in third-and-forever. They averaged third and 6.4 yards, top-10 closest in the NFL in Week One, but still almost never converted. They went just one-of-seven on third and 5 or closer.

Browns Pass Defense

Obviously, they did a great job shutting down the Bengals’ offense in the opener. Joe Burrow threw for just 82 yards while Ja’Marr Chase had only 39 yards and WR Tee Higgins had zero catches on eight targets, the first such receiver to accomplish that dubious feat in years.

With a strong top three group of corners, they want to play press man and be aggressive. It’s an attacking personality overall that will man up and play Cover 1. Against 3×1 sets, they will play “MEG” coverage on the backside receiver, meaning they “lock” and play “man everywhere he goes” to that side while they can zone the trips side. Combination coverage here. Man to the bottom, zone to the top.

As we’ve noted, DE Myles Garrett isn’t just a right defensive end. He played both defensive end spots last week and snaps as a standup inside linebacker on third down where he did his “crossover” that got plenty of attention after he beat the center to the inside. I don’t have exact tracking, but it appeared Garrett would play more left defensive end on early downs before playing off-ball or his “traditional” right defensive end spot on passing downs and situations. Cleveland runs stunts and twists and moves its defensive ends about, No. 99 Za’Darius Smith will shift to the interior as well, and they can cover up the center so he can’t slide and give extra support.

Overall, this is a swarming and aggressive defense that uses leverage. Cornerbacks want to press up and disrupt releases. Steelers should use stacks and bunches to help create free space off the line. Not having Johnson, a great route runner, as that backside X receiver. If I’m Pittsburgh, I’m using more 2×2 looks.

Jonathan Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week Two of the season licking their wounds, both figuratively and literally, after a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They must quickly rebound with the Cleveland Browns on deck. The Browns are coming off a convincing win against the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 24-3 in a dominant defensive effort. The Bengals totaled just six first down in the game while QB Joe Burrow threw for a measly 82 yards. The Steelers are going to have their work cut out for them this week facing a Browns’ defense that has notable players at every level.

Defensive Line

Cleveland’s crown jewel on defense is All-Pro DE No. 95 Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has lived up to the billing as a dominant force on the edge as a pass rusher. He picked up a sack and four hits on the quarterback last weekend, rushing from a variety of spots along the defensive front. He is an explosive athlete, having the speed and burst to win off the line as well as the strength to man handle offensive tackles who try to get hands on him quickly.

Opposite of Garrett, the Browns acquired DE No. 99 Za’Darius Smith this offseason from the Minnesota Vikings. Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler who has a unique blend of size, length, power, and athleticism to make him a great running mate opposite Garrett. He is a stout run defender, having the length and strength to set the edge as well as the movement skills as a pass rusher to beat tackles around the edge. Pittsburgh’s tackles will have a tough time containing either pass rusher as both are skilled and have the production to back it up.

The Browns have an embarrassment of riches at pass rusher this year, having signed DE No. 54 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo this offseason. He logged five sacks last season for the Texans and posted a sack in last week’s game coming off the bench. Okoronkwo plays with phenomenal effort pursuing the passer as more of an undersized pass rusher. He also has a stocky frame to stack and shed blocks on the edge against the run. Cleveland also has DE No. 91 Alex Wright, who played notable snaps last Sunday, and DE #57 Isaiah McGuire, who is more of a depth piece in his rookie season.

As for the interior defensive line, the Browns overhauled that unit with the additions of No. 93 Shelby Harris and No. 94 Dalvin Tomlinson. Tomlinson is one of the better run stuffers in the league, spending the last couple years in Minnesota where his pass rush productions wasn’t impressive, but he does a great job clogging up the middle. Harris comes over from Seattle after starting 15 games there last season. He’s more of a pass rusher than Tomlinson, being smaller in stature and quicker off the line of scrimmage in his pursuit of the quarterback.

Cleveland also has DL No. 96 Jordan Elliott, No. 90 Maurice Hurst, and No. 62 Siaki Ika. Elliott started all 17 games for the Browns last season, recording two sacks and five tackles for loss. A former third-round pick, Elliott is better suited as a rotational piece in his role this season behind the two starters. Hurst played last season with San Francisco, being more a reserve run stuffer after having two decent seasons as a pass rusher when he first entered the league. Ika, a third-round pick of Cleveland this year, has great size and bulk to clog the middle as a rotational two-down defensive lineman.

Linebackers

At the linebacker position, the Browns boast a player many believed would become a Steeler in No. 6 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound linebacker fell in the 2021 draft due to size concerns as well as a medical issue to Cleveland in the second round when many believed he would be a first-round pick. The selection has proven to be a steal thus far as the athletic defender has made quite the impact in all facets of the game. He plays with relentless pursuit as a run defender, looking to drop his opponent on contact. He also is a fluid bender as a blitzer playing like Gumby out there by avoiding blocks and making tackles in space. He has great instincts and is player offenses must account for.

No. 5 Anthony Walker Jr. starts next to JOK on the second level of the defense and is a tackling machine, having gone over the 100-tackle mark three times in his career since 2017. He is a physical downhill presence but also represents himself well in zone coverage when he can play the ball in front of him. He’s struggled with injuries the past two seasons, but when he’s in the lineup, he can be a difference maker. Behind those two are No. 44 Sione Takitaki, who is adequate at stopping the run while able to hold his own in middle of the field zone coverage. Behind him are No. 40 Matthew Adams and No. 42 Tony Fields who specialize on special teams units.

Cornerbacks

The top dog at the cornerback position who had a solid game against WR Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals wide receiver corps last weekend is No. 21 Denzel Ward. Drafted fourth overall in 2018, Ward is one of the league’s best cover corners, having the speed to run with burners down the field as well as the athleticism and competitiveness to battle bigger receivers in jump ball situations. Despite being only 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Ward packs a heck of a punch as a tackler, coming downhill with violent intentions and putting everything he has in his tackle attempts.

A fluid mover in space, watch for Ward to cover Pittsburgh’s top threat, George Pickens, a fair amount on Monday night while also matching up with Calvin Austin III when he plays outside.

After Ward, the Browns also field No. 0 Greg Newsome II, who is as fluid of an athlete as you will find at the position. He hips are like butter in his transitions, and he can stay in-phase with the best of them in coverage. He primarily plays in the slot but will get down and dirty near the line of scrimmage against the run as well, being an effective blitzer and tackler. No. 23 Martin Emerson Jr. gives Cleveland a long, physical defender on the outside. He started six games last season and racked up 15 pass deflections. He will likely see a lot of Pickens when Ward matches up with either Austin or Allen Robinson II on the opposite side.

For depth at cornerback, the Browns have No. 28 Mike Ford, who saw some action for Atlanta last season as well as rookie No. 29 Cameron Mitchell, joining his former teammate Newsome from Northwestern as a developmental piece and special teams contributor.

Safeties

One of the Browns’ key players on the back end of the defense is No. 22 Grant Delpit. Delpit was a highly touted prospect coming out of LSU but had some major issues as a tackler that caused him to fall in the 2020 draft. He blew out his Achilles as a rookie, costing him his first season in the league. Delpit became a fixture in the Browns’ secondary last season, emerging as a full-time starter and racking up 105 total tackles (72 solo), four tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, and four interceptions. He has become a better tackler with time in the league, being quick to rally to the ball while having the instincts in coverage to jump passes in attempt of making splash plays.

Free agent signee No. 1 Juan Thornhill is nursing a calf injury and missed last week’s game as a game-time decision. He practiced on a limited basis last week and his status for the game is currently up in the air. No. 26 Rodney McLeod filled in for Thornhill last week and did well, being a 12th-year veteran who had started 138 regular-season games coming into 2023. He’s played both free and strong safety during his time in the league, being able to mix and match with Delpit to play close to the line of scrimmage as well as deep on the back end. The Browns also have rookie No. 33 Ronnie Hickman and No. 37 D’Anthony Bell, who are more special teamers and would step in in case of injury.