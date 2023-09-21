Raiders Week Three Thursday Injury Report: DE Tyree Wilson Remains Out

After only missing DE Tyree Wilson and S Chris Smith II due to illness in practice Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders only had Wilson miss practice today with his illness. Smith was elevated to a limited participant.

Also limited were DL Bilal Nichols (hamstring/hand) and CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring). After logging a full practice Wednesday, WR Davante Adams (concussion) was removed from the injury report, a sign that he’s going to play on Sunday.

LB Divine Deablo (rib), S Marcus Epps (quad) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) all practiced in full today after being limited yesterday. Getting Meyers back will give the Raiders their full complement of receiving weapons, a trio of Adams, Meyers and Hunter Renfrow that the Steelers will have to be prepared for.

Las Vegas is a healthy group heading into Week Three, but will be without EDGE Chandler Jones, who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and has yet to play this season after a season-long dispute with Raiders coaches and management.

With the Raiders as healthy as they are, it will be a good test for Pittsburgh, which is looking to move to 2-1 with a win. The Raiders are coming off a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but are 2.5 point favorites over Pittsburgh on their home turf. Pittsburgh eeked out a last-minute win over Vegas at Acrisure Stadium last year, and Sunday should be another close game.