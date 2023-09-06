Mike Tomlin ‘Willing To Mix And Match’ Personnel All Over Defense, And Depth Chart Reflects That

The Pittsburgh Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin over the better part of the past two decades in certain ways have embodied the evolution of the game. He has tried to stay on or ahead of the curve in terms of recognizing flexibility, versatility, and specialization in personnel.

It’s a subject he’s brought up frequently in particular this offseason, and if there were any questions about him being serious, just look at the depth chart. You’re going to see some pretty significant -OR- designations on there—not because of indecision but as a reflection of how they intend to use these players, particularly at inside linebacker and safety, but also, he told reporters yesterday, in the slot defender role.

“I think a lot of positions can be described in that way. We have quality depth and capable people and so I think not only this week, but week in and week out, we’re gonna be willing to mix and match it in an effort to get the appropriate matchups and the best mix of people on the field”, he said during his pre-game press conference, via the team’s website.

“That could describe the strong safety position. That could describe the inside linebacker position. That could describe the nickel position”, he went on. “I think flexibility, from a matchup perspective, is really in vogue in today’s game defensively. I think if you’re gonna be excellent on defense, you better be mindful of matchups”.

Notably at positions where starters were lost or otherwise parted with this offseason, you have Keanu Neal OR Damontae Kazee listed as the starter at strong safety. At inside linebacker, you have Kwon Alexander listed as an OR alongside both Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts—that will be a three-man mix.

The depth chart also reflects the ‘nickel’ defender role, where Chandon Sullivan is listed with the starters and Elijah Riley behind him, but we already know that outside starting CB Patrick Peterson is going to be used there as well—along with the aforementioned safeties.

One player who did not get an -OR- next to his name but who should see a decent amount of playing time anyway is rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. I don’t know exactly what their approach will be, especially if Peterson is going to stay outside a good amount, but I can’t imagine they won’t work him onto the field sooner rather than later.

Tomlin also feels that this specific matchup against the San Francisco 49ers calls for the flexible approach to personnel he is looking to employ. He cited dynamic playmakers like RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel, as well at TE George Kittle, whose status for the game is in question, as reason to be light on their feet when it comes to deciding who will play where and when and in what situations.

“That’s going to be our story”, he said, not just for one game but all season long.